Criminal investigation opened in rape and sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson

FILE - Smokey Robinson attends the screening for "The Apollo" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that it has opened a criminal investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson.

The department said in a statement that its Special Victims Bureau is “actively investigating criminal allegations” against Robinson. The statement said the probe is in its early stages, and no other details would be provided.

Recommended Videos

Last week, four former housekeepers of Robinson filed a lawsuit alleging that the Motown music luminary repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped them while they worked for him.

The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeks at least $50 million in damages over the alleged assaults, which the women say took place between 2007 and 2024.

Robinson's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criminal investigation, but previously called the allegations “vile” and “false ” and said the women's lawsuit was "simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.”

John Harris and Herbert Hayden, the lawyers for the women, say they are pleased to learn that law enforcement is looking into the allegations.

“Our clients intend to fully cooperate with LASD’s ongoing investigation in the pursuit of seeking justice for themselves and others that may have been similarly assaulted by him," the lawyers said.

Robinson's lawyer Chris Frost said last week that the allegations “defy credulity” and are full of inconsistencies.

The four women, whose names have not been made public, each allege that Smokey Robinson would wait until he was alone with them in his Los Angeles house and then sexually assault and rape them, in some cases repeatedly over many years.

Harris called Robinson a “serial and sick rapist” who must be stopped.

When asked at a May 6 news conference whether the women had talked to police, Hayden said no, but felt the allegations merited law enforcement getting involved.