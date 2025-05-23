Tom Cruise and ‘Mission: Impossible’ director visit military families, screen new film during San Antonio visit
Pair also surprised moviegoers during a film screening at AMC Rivercenter 11
SAN ANTONIO – Tom Cruise took a tour of San Antonio on Thursday, visiting with military staff and families at Hotel Emma before a special screening of his latest “Mission: Impossible” film.
Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, director of “Mission: Impossible— The Final Reckoning,” met with wounded warriors and leaders from Joint Base San Antonio during a reception at Hotel Emma, according to the U.S. Air Force. Watch a video of the reception in the player above.
He also visited with patients and staff from the Center of the Intrepid.
Earlier in the day, Cruise and McQuarrie surprised moviegoers during a screening of the film at AMC Rivercenter 11.
After visiting with families and staff, Cruise and McQuarrie hosted a private film screening for service members, veterans and Gold Star families, according to JBSA.