Tom Cruise and ‘Mission: Impossible’ director visit military families, screen new film during San Antonio visit

SAN ANTONIO – Tom Cruise took a tour of San Antonio on Thursday, visiting with military staff and families at Hotel Emma before a special screening of his latest “Mission: Impossible” film.

Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, director of “Mission: Impossible— The Final Reckoning,” met with wounded warriors and leaders from Joint Base San Antonio during a reception at Hotel Emma, according to the U.S. Air Force. Watch a video of the reception in the player above.

Actor Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie take a group photo during a reception with Joint Base San Antonio leadership and wounded service members from the Center for the Intrepid at Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas, May 22, 2025. Cruise visited San Antonio to thank wounded warriors, service members and their families for their sacrifices in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones)

He also visited with patients and staff from the Center of the Intrepid.

Earlier in the day, Cruise and McQuarrie surprised moviegoers during a screening of the film at AMC Rivercenter 11.

After visiting with families and staff, Cruise and McQuarrie hosted a private film screening for service members, veterans and Gold Star families, according to JBSA.

Cruise announced earlier this month that he would be in the Alamo City on Thursday, a day before "Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning" is set to be released.

In a video posted on X, Cruise said he would visit Fort Sam Houston before heading to some local theatres to preview the movie. He also said he would visit Dallas.

Actor Tom Cruise greets U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gilda Alexander, command chief of Joint Base San Antonio and the 502nd Air Base Wing, and U.S. Army Col. Will B. Freds, deputy commander of JBSA and the 502nd ABW, during a reception with leadership from across JBSA at Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas, May 22, 2025. Cruise visited with JBSA leadership and service members to thank them for their sacrifices in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones) (Public Domain)

Actor Tom Cruise signs a U.S. Navy hat during a reception with leadership throughout JBSA at Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas, May 22, 2025. Cruise visited with JBSA leadership and service members to thank them for their sacrifices in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones) (Public Domain)

More entertainment news: