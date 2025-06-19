Nero's ancient Rome and Jazz Age New York meet in `The Comet/Poppea' at Lincoln Center

This photo provided by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts shows Kearstin Piper Brown, left, as Poppea, and Anthony Roth Costanzo, as Nero, in a scene from "The Comet/Poppea" in the Run AMOC* Festival at Lincoln Center, June 17, 2025, in New York. (Lawrence Sumulong/Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts via AP)

NEW YORK – Nero's ancient Rome and Jazz Age New York were similar.

That is the message of “The Comet/Poppea,” an intriguing combination of Monteverdi’s 1643 opera “L’incoronazione di Poppea” and George E. Lewis' “The Comet,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist this year. The mashup conceived by director Yuval Sharon began a five-performance run at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City on Wednesday night.

First seen in Los Angeles last year, the American Modern Opera Company production unfolds on a turntable that completes a spin each 2 minutes, 8 seconds. An audience of 380 is split into sections on opposite sides of the set on stage at the David Koch Theater while the venue's 2,586 auditorium seats remain empty.

“It’s an unstable ride over the course of 90 minutes, and the power of the interpretation is up to each and every spectator,” Sharon said. “Whether you’re on one side of the seating bank or the other, you’re going to have a totally different experience and you may miss a really important piece of action that your imagination is going to have to fill.”

In Monteverdi’s final opera, created to Giovanni Francesco Busenello’s libretto, Nerone exiles his wife Ottavia, leaving him free to crown Poppea empress.

Lewis composed “The Comet” to librettist Douglas Kearney’s adaption of W.E.B. Du Bois’ dystopian eight-page 1920 short story in which a working-class Black man, Jim (Davóne Tines), and a society white woman, Julia (Kiera Duffy), believe they are the only survivors of a comet and can join to form a prejudice-free society. Their aspirations collapse when they learn people outside New York remained alive and segregation was unconquerable.

“People can make the leap between the music they’re hearing and the kinds of tensions that are inherent to modern life and the tensions that the opera presents and the text presents, particularly around the dystopian aspect of white supremacy,” Lewis said. “White supremacy is a kind of dystopia and it’s a dystopia that we continue to live with today."

Different styles for different eras

Mimi Lien's two-sided set, illuminated strikingly by John Torres, is tiered with a bath at the top level on the Roman portion and a red Art Deco restaurant evoking the Rainbow Room on the other, where Jim and Julia find three dead bodies slumped.

“Jim is confronted with what it means to be the only man left alive, what it newly means to be a Black man allowed into spaces he wasn’t before, but then have that dream crushed by the reality of Julia also inhabiting that space," said Tines, a commanding presence as Jim and the smaller role of Mercury.

“The Comet/Poppea” debuted at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA last June and also was performed with a student cast in Philadelphia in November. It is part of a Run AMOC(asterisk) festival of 12 productions at Lincoln Center that include 10 New York premieres. Friday’s performance can been viewed on a live stream on Lincoln Center’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Planning, writing and funding took years

Sharon first discussed the project in 2018 with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who sings Nerone and Julia’s father, a stuffed shirt dressed like Mr. Monopoly.

“It fell apart so many times,” Constanzo said. “First, the pandemic came, and so all of our plans we’d put together were dashed. Then we had one co-producer who was giving a lot of money and they pulled out. Then we got another co-producer to put that much money in again and they pulled out."

Sharon had met Lewis at a 2018 Columbia University conference and approached him with the idea of concentrating on Poppea’s upward mobility and creating “a secondary story to complicate and to make a mess of this idea of authoritarianism.” Sharon trimmed “Poppea” to its essence.

Lewis' music, filled with dissonance and a snippet of jazz, mixes with the Monterverdi's baroque, which Jim first hears from the restaurant jukebox.

“The conception was one in which you knew from the beginning that there are moments of overlap, there are moments of exchange, of sequentiality,” Lewis said. “It could stand alone by itself, `The Comet,' certainly."

Lincoln Center is presenting a more ambitious offering of classical events after drawing criticisms in the first three seasons of Summer for the City that emerged from the pandemic. There are 266 scheduled events from June 11 through Aug. 9. Programs are set to include jazz, Latin music, R&B, Broadway, pop, Caribbean, dance and more.