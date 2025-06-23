Mick Ralphs, founding member of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, dies at 81

FILE - Paul Rodgers, left, and Mick Ralphs, members of the band Bad Company, pose in New York April 5, 1999. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

Mick Ralphs, singer, songwriter guitarist and founding member of the classic British rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died.

A statement posted to the band's official website Monday announced Ralphs' death at age 81. Ralphs had a stroke days after what would be his final performance with Bad Company at London's O2 Arena in 2016, and had been bedridden ever since, the statement said. No further details on the circumstances of his death were provided.

Ralphs is set to become a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bad Company in November.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground," Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers said in a statement. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

Ralphs wrote 1970's “Ready for Love” for Mott the Hoople, later revamped for Bad Company's 1974 debut album, which also included the Ralphs-penned hit “Can't Get Enough.” He co-wrote Bad Company's 1975 “Feel Like Makin' Love” with Rodgers.

Born in Stoke Lacy, Herefordshire, England, Ralphs began playing blues guitar as a teenager, and in his early 20s in 1966, he co-founded the Doc Thomas Group. The band would become Mott the Hoople in 1969. He left the group in 1973, soon after it found commercial success with the David Bowie-penned-and-produced “All the Young Dudes."

He would form Bad Company with singer Rodgers, who had left his own band, Free. They would be joined by Free drummer Simon Kirke and former King Crimson bassist and vocalist Boz Burrell.

Kirke said in a statement Monday that Ralphs was “a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."