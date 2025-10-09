Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

Entertainment

Judge tosses Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music over rap beef with Kendrick Lamar

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Drake attends the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Invision

FILE - Drake attends the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – A federal judge tossed out a defamation lawsuit that Drake brought against Universal Music Group on Thursday, ruling that lyrics branding the superstar as a pedophile in Kendrick Lamar's dis track “Not Like Us” were opinion.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas rejected the suit in a written opinion that began by citing “the vitriolic war of words” and saying the case arose “from perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre's history.”

Recommended Videos

Filed in January, the lawsuit alleged that UMG published and promoted “Not Like Us” even though it included false pedophilia allegations against Drake and suggested listeners should resort to vigilante justice.

The lawsuit also alleged that the track tarnished his reputation and decreased the value of his brand.

Universal Music Group, the parent record label for both artists, denied the allegations.

“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day,” UMG said in a statement. “We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Lamar was not named in the lawsuit.

There was no immediate response to mails sent to representatives for Drake seeking comment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos