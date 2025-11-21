Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
DPS seeking public assistance to identify woman killed in Wilson County crash
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site
Texas congressmen demand answers from Trump administration on North Side immigration raid
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio

Entertainment

Pontifical secret revealed: Pope Leo XIV changes his Wordle start word each day

Associated Press

Pope Leo XIV arrives in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Pope Leo XIV opened a virtual meeting with American Catholic young people Friday by revealing a closely held pontifical secret: He uses a different Wordle start word each day.

Leo divulged his strategy playing the popular New York Times online game before fielding questions via videoconference about artificial intelligence, social media and the future of the Catholic Church.

Recommended Videos

Leo was hooked up from the Vatican to speak remotely to the National Catholic Youth Conference, an annual Catholic rally held this year in Indianapolis, via a feed from U.S. Catholic broadcaster EWTN.

After Leo’s election in May, his brother John Prevost revealed that Leo plays Wordle every day and that the brothers compare notes, as many friends and family do.

Leo was asked about his strategy at the start of Friday’s Q&A, which was otherwise somewhat scripted. Playing along, Leo revealed "I use a different word for Wordle every day, so there’s no set starting word."

The simple, free online puzzle lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints and has millions of daily players around the world.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos