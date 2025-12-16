Virginia Roberts Giuffre's memoir sells 1M copies worldwide

NEW YORK – A posthumous memoir by one of Jeffrey Epstein's best known accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has sold 1 million copies worldwide two months after its release.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that more than half the sales for “Nobody's Girl,” came out of North America; in the U.S., the book is now in its 10th printing after an initial run of 70,000 copies. Giuffre's book, co-written by author-journalist Amy Wallace, was published in early October.

It helped revive criticism of former Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre alleged had sex with her when she was 17. And it heightened demands that the Justice Department release its files on Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre died by suicide in April at age 41.

“This is a bittersweet moment for us,” Giuffre's family, including siblings Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of our sister, and the impact she continues to have on the world. We’re also filled with so much sorrow that she couldn’t be here to witness the impact of her words. In her absence, our family remains committed to ensuring her voice is everlasting.”

Within weeks of Giuffre's book being published, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence.

Andrew has long denied Giuffre’s claims but stepped down from royal duties after a disastrous November 2019 BBC interview in which he attempted to rebut her allegations. He paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after Giuffre filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he didn’t admit wrongdoing, he acknowledged Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.