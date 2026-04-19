Eddie Murphy receives life achievement award by AFI, drawing standing ovation at star-filled tribute

Eddie Murphy accepts the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award during a tribute to him on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – Eddie Murphy took a moment to look out at the star-studded room at the American Film Institute ceremony — at his family, his peers, the people who have shared his journey — and let it all sink in.

“Seeing all of my family, all my kids, my beautiful wife, and seeing all the different people I worked with, I’m just really filled up,” said Murphy, who received the life achievement award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night. “This is a special moment. I wish y’all could feel what I’m feeling, see what I’m seeing. I almost teared up. I’m going to get backstage and cry.”

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Just before accepting the award, Murphy was met with a standing ovation, stepping onstage and moving through the ballroom as the applause followed. Along the way, he passed Spike Lee, Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall and Judge Reinhold.

The tribute, which also featured appearances from Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Eva Longoria, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Kenan Thompson, will premiere as a special on Netflix on May 31.

Murphy, 64, has moved from a teenage stand-up sensation to a breakout force on “Saturday Night Live” to a box office mainstay with films like “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and the “Shrek” franchise.

Large images from those defining moments filled the venue, tracing a career that has crossed stand-up, television and film.

“Eddie made us laugh and made our nation feel better,” said Lee, who presented the award to Murphy. “I took a camera and told stories on how our nation could be better. … We both pushed culture forward. ... Every step of this journey, Eddie has been true to himself.”

Comedians pointed to Murphy’s influence across generations.

“There is no us without you,” Rock said.

Lawrence, who starred in the film “Life” with Murphy, shared a personal moment from early in his career, recalling how Murphy once declined his request for a photo. But now, that shouldn't be a problem since their children married each other in 2025.

“Now I can get all the pictures I want,” Lawrence said with a smile. “Because we're in-laws.”

Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime collaborator on “Coming to America,” spoke about Murphy advocating for him in the film and highlighted the depth of his talent.

“When Eddie does a family film, he plays a whole damn family,” Hall said.

Chappelle reflected on studying Murphy’s stand-up as a teenager watching “Raw.” He described Murphy as one of the defining figures in the industry and shared a recent visit to his home, where seeing Murphy’s grandchildren playing offered a deeper perspective on his life.

“I would watch him every day after school like I was taking a class,” said Chappelle, who also spoke on an interview where he considered revisiting “Chappelle's Show,” a project he once stepped away from, calling it one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.

Chappelle said Murphy encouraged him to revisit the idea, and even joked about joining the project if it comes to fruition.

“You are still the hero I want to be,” he said.

Stevie Wonder described Murphy’s impact as something that extends beyond comedy. He showed his deep admiration for the comedian-actor.

“Laughter can make life livable,” Wonder said. “Eddie is more than a comedian … he is a universal reminder.”

Mike Myers, who co-starred in the “Shrek” films with Murphy, credited him with helping define one of animation’s most beloved characters, calling his character portrayal of Donkey a “masterpiece.”

Jennifer Hudson delivered a musical tribute with performances from “Dreamgirls,” backed by a house band led by Rickey Minor.

The gala, which raised more than $2.5 million to support AFI’s nonprofit education programs, also included the presentation of the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal to cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who spoke about finding her voice through the institute.

Murphy’s career has spanned nearly 50 years, from stand-up stages to blockbuster films, with a versatility that has kept him relevant across generations. In 2023, he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes and has spoken about embracing a deeper appreciation for his journey.

“Thank you for giving me this night that I will remember forever and ever and ever,” Murphy said. “I love you.”