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Entertainment

David Clayton-Thomas, powerhouse lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears, dead at 84

Hillel Italie

Associated Press

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FILE - David Clayton-Thomas of "Blood, Sweat and Tears" performs during one of several tailgate parties prior to the Texas A&M-Utah game on Sept. 2, 2004, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)
FILE - Louis Armstrong, left, presents a Grammy Award to David Clayton-Thomas, lead singer of the rock group "Blood, Sweat and Tears", in New York, March 11, 1970. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

Copyright 2004 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - David Clayton-Thomas of "Blood, Sweat and Tears" performs during one of several tailgate parties prior to the Texas A&M-Utah game on Sept. 2, 2004, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)

NEW YORK – David Clayton-Thomas, the lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears whose husky, high-strung tenor on “Spinning Wheel,” “When I Die” and other hits helped make the so-called “brass rock” band among the most popular acts of the late 1960s, has died at age 84.

Spokesperson Eric Alper said that Clayton-Thomas died “peacefully” Wednesday at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. Alper did not cite a specific cause.

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Clayton-Thomas was a onetime street fighter and petty thief from Canada who briefly became a rock superstar, the front man of a nine-member group that sold millions of records and won two Grammys for “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” which beat out the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” for best album of 1969. Calling out amid a jazzy parade of horns, keyboards and percussion, Clayton-Thomas’ urgent shout was a signature voice of the era, preaching love on the Motown cover “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” a lasting legacy on Laura Nyro’s “When I Die” and a cool head on his own “Spinning Wheel.” Meanwhile, Blood, Sweat & Tears helped inspire a wave of horn-led bands, among them Chicago, the Electric Flag and Ten Wheel Drive.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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