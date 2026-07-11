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Entertainment

Princess Kate watches Wimbledon women's final in Royal Box with Jodie Foster and Olympian Eileen Gu

Associated Press

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Britain's Princess Kate waves from the royal box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Skier Eileen Gu watches the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Princess Kate waves to the audience as she stands with former tennis player Martina Navratilova of the Czech Republic in the royal box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actress Hannah Waddingham reacts in the royal box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actress Jodie Foster, left, and actress Alex Hedison sit in the royal box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Britain's Princess Kate waves from the royal box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – Kate, the Princess of Wales, returned to Wimbledon for the women's final between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova on Saturday as part of a Royal Box contingent that included tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King.

Jodie Foster, “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, and “Ted Lasso” actress Hannah Waddingham were also among the invited guests in the Royal Box at Centre Court for the all-Czech women’s final, along with two-time Wimbledon singles champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

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Eileen Gu, a three-time Olympic goal medalist, was also on hand. The U.S.-born skier, one of the stars of the Milan Cortina Games, competes for her mother’s homeland of China.

Kate, the patron of the All England Club, was scheduled to present the trophy to the winner, as she has done in prior years.

The princess, who early last year announced her cancer was in remission, also visited the grass-court tournament last week and sat next to Andy Murray to watch the tennis.

Wimbledon singles champions Maria Sharapova (2004), Marion Bartoli (2013), and Simona Halep (2019) were also in the Royal Box.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.