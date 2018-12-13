All teachers can relate to school's now-viral version of '12 Days of Christmas'

Some elementary school teachers have created a version of the "12 Days of Christmas" song that other teachers will find very relatable.

The video was posted on Facebook earlier this week and has already had more than 1.5 million views.

The song starts out, "On the first day of Christmas my students said to me, 'When is the class party?'" It continues with 11 more universally oft-heard statements and questions from kids in classrooms everywhere, including, "We did it last year" and "Is it recess yet?"

The teachers' performances get more dramatic as the song progresses.

The video was posted by Lakenheath Elementary School in England. It's a school run by the Department of Defense for dependents of U.S. military members assigned to on Royal Air Force Lakenheath.

You can watch the full video below:



