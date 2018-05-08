'American Idol' 2018 live tour to make stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - "American Idol" is once again taking its show on the road after it returned to television this year.

"American Idol" announced Tuesday a summer tour that will visit more than 40 cities and feature this season’s top seven finalists, along with special guest Kris Allen, the Season 8 winner.

The tour is scheduled to visit the Tobin Center on July 20. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. local time at www.AmericanIdolLive.com.

It's unknown if local singing sensation Ada Vox will be part of the San Antonio show.

Vox made the top 10 before being eliminated from the competition.

The 24-year-old San Antonio native lives on the city’s Southwest Side.

When she is not on camera or performing in drag, she is Adam Sanders.

"American Idol" airs on KSAT 12 on Sundays at 7 p.m.

