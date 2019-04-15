Another WWE Superstar added to Celebrity Fan Fest

San Antonio - Following her historical win of both Raw and SmackDown championship titles at WrestleMania 35, WWE superstar Becky Lynch will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Other celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:
- Jason Momoa
- Amber Heard
- Jeremy Renner
- Paul Betteny
- Dolph Lundgren,
- Graham McTavish
- Ray Fisher
- Alexandra Shipp
- Tye Sheridan
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Robert Wuhl
- Clare Kramer
- Walter Koenig
- Joe Flanigan
- Robert Picardo
- Butch Patrick
Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
