Another WWE Superstar added to Celebrity Fan Fest

San Antonio - Following her historical win of both Raw and SmackDown championship titles at WrestleMania 35, WWE superstar Becky Lynch will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Other celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Paul Betteny

Dolph Lundgren,

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Tye Sheridan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

