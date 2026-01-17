WEEKEND FORECAST: Elevated fire risk & freeze warning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RED FLAG WARNING: Near Critical Fire weather Saturday

FREEZE WARNING: A widespread hard freeze Sunday

MLK JR. DAY: Pleasant and cool

RAIN RETURNS: Tuesday and Wednesday

FORECAST

TODAY

San Antonio will see a windy and cool Saturday with wind gusts hitting 30 to 35 mph and very dry air in place. This combination means an elevated fire risk. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of South-Central Texas today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could spark a blaze, and keep an eye on rapidly changing weather conditions.

Critical Fire weather today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY MORNING

A hard freeze is expected across San Antonio Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to dip to the 20s near sunrise. Several hours of below freezing conditions are possible, especially outside the downtown area. A Freeze Warning is in effect Sunday morning as low temperatures fall into the mid 20s to around 32 degrees.

A hard freeze is possible Sunday morning for many (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

These cold temperatures will hit in the early hours Sunday, and the freeze could last as long as five to six hours in some spots. Make sure to take steps ahead of time to protect the 4 P’s: People, pets, plants and pipes!

MLK JR. DAY

By Monday, the afternoon is expected to reach the mid-60s, but no further freezes are in sight. If you’re heading out for the march, pack layers for the morning chill, but expect a milder afternoon.

THIS WEEK

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend and continue into the middle of next week. The next big weather change arrives Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance and a front bring in moisture from the Gulf. Rain chances climb to 40 to 60 percent, particularly on Wednesday. Exact rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but keep your umbrella handy as some areas could see a soaking midweek.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

