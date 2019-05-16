Pop superstar Ariana Grande surprises fans at San Antonio nightclub

SAN ANTONIO - One of the world's biggest pop stars surprised fans Wednesday night at a San Antonio nightclub.

Ariana Grande made an appearance at HEAT Nightclub on North Main Wednesday night according to posts on social media, including her own Instagram story.

Grande's Instagram story (which only displays for 24 hours) shows a video of two drag performers. One of them is captioned with the words, "my heart."

Other posts from people either performing at or attending Wednesday's "Drag Me to Fame" event show a woman who appears to be Grande in the crowd.

Grande is in San Antonio for a performance Friday evening at the AT&T Center.

