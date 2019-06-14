Celebrity Fan Fest kicks off Friday in San Antonio

The weekend comic fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.
The comic convention, Celebrity Fan Fest, will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.
Several celebrities will be in attendance, including stars from the "Avengers" films and the WWE.
Fans will get a chance to meet and take photos with celebrities and check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
There are several different ticket packages still for sale. Click here for more information.
Celebrities confirmed for the comic convention include:
Ernie Hudson
Jason Momoa
Amber Heard
Jeremy Renner
Paul Betteny
Dolph Lundgren
Graham McTavish
Ray Fisher
Alexandra Shipp
Tye Sheridan
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Robert Wuhl
Clare Kramer
Walter Koenig
Joe Flanigan
Robert Picardo
Butch Patrick
Fred Savage
Benedict Wong
