Celebrity Fan Fest kicks off Friday in San Antonio

The weekend comic fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

The comic convention, Celebrity Fan Fest, will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

Several celebrities will be in attendance, including stars from the "Avengers" films and the WWE.

WATCH LIVE: Celebrity Fan Fest

Fans will get a chance to meet and take photos with celebrities and check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

There are several different ticket packages still for sale. Click here for more information.

WATCH LIVE: The Human Claw

Celebrities confirmed for the comic convention include:

Ernie Hudson

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Paul Betteny

Dolph Lundgren

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Tye Sheridan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Fred Savage

Benedict Wong