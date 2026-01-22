San Antonio-area schools modify trip plans for Fort Worth cheerleading competition ahead of winter weather

Through an open records request, KSAT was given documentation on Sept. 1 showing only eight Judson ISD schools complied.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Some San Antonio-area school districts are adjusting plans to attend a Fort Worth cheerleading competition this weekend amid impending freezing temperatures across the state.

The National Cheerleaders Association’s (NCA) High School Nationals, scheduled from Jan. 23-25, will continue as planned, according to a Fort Worth City Hall update Thursday morning.

Hundreds of cheerleading teams from high schools across the nation are expected at the event, including some from the San Antonio area.

On Thursday, KSAT reached out via email to the following districts and schools, asking about their plans:

Harlandale Independent School District

North East Independent School District

Northside Independent School District

Comal Independent School District

San Antonio Independent School District

Judson Independent School District

Antonian High School

St. Anthony’s Catholic High School

Central Catholic High School

Holy Cross High School

As of noon Thursday, only Judson, North East and San Antonio ISD spokespersons responded to KSAT requests.

Judson ISD said travel plans for all three of its high schools were canceled on Wednesday afternoon.

At North East ISD, only Roosevelt High School is attending, albeit virtually. Similarly, Lanier High School, within SAISD, also elected to participate virtually, spokespersons for both districts said.

“The company offered all teams to stay in person or compete virtually and Roosevelt chose to compete virtually. So, they are not traveling to the competition,” the NEISD spokesperson said.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that the National Cheerleaders Association was offering virtual participation options for schools.

On its website, the NCA said it was monitoring weather conditions and would communicate with venues if changes were necessary.