7 questions you were too embarrassed to ask about Dia de Muertos

What is Day of the Dead? Día de Muertos — as it’s known in Mexico — is a holiday that remembers and honors our deceased loved ones. The holiday has roots in both the indigenous cultures of Mexico and the Catholic faith. Centuries ago, the natives of Mexico had monthlong celebrations to honor and celebrate the dead. When the Spanish conquered Mexico and brought Christianity to the natives, they observed these pagan practices. As part of Christianizing and enculturating the people of Mexico, Spain’s evangelizers moved them to the Catholic Calendar — All Saints Day and All Souls Day. This is why Mexico celebrates these two feast days differently than any other part of the Catholic world.

How is it celebrated in San Antonio? Locally, many families and groups have been celebrating this holiday for generations. However, the Day of the Dead River Parade will make it the largest celebration in Texas. As it has been done for years, there will be special masses at most Catholic churches across San Antonio on this holiday. For many in San Antonio, this will be their first time celebrating! For others, it is a deep-rooted tradition that has happened in their homes for years. There are also organizations across San Antonio that have held annual celebrations over the years.

What’s the deal with all the skeletons? Skulls and skeletons represent death, but they are not scary like Americans view them for Halloween. Skulls and skeletons in Mexico are bright, colorful and quite pretty!

Is the holiday just one day? No. Despite its name, Día de Muertos begins after midnight on Oct. 31 and ends on Nov. 2. On Nov. 1, people typically celebrate the lives of deceased children and Nov. 2 celebrates the lives of all souls who have passed.

What’s the mood for the holiday? Day of the Dead is a joyous, happy event! It is not somber, sad or solemn. The tone of the holiday is celebratory, yet respectful. It’s heartwarming and cheerful, with a focus on love of family and one’s ancestors.