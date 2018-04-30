Entertainment

Fans upset after SA sensation Ada Vox, 2 others eliminated from American Idol

Three contestants eliminated on America Idol Sunday night

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - It was a sad ending for San Antonio's Ada Vox last night as she was eliminated from American Idol.

Along with Vox, Michelle Sussett and Dennis Lorenzo were also sent home.

Fans took to social media after the show to voice their opinion about the eliminations, and also about the voting starting at the beginning of the show before performances even took place. 

Last night on American Idol it was Disney night, contestants sang songs from Disney movies. Ada Vox sang the Lion King's "Circle of Life."

What do you think? Did America get it right?

 

