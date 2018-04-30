Fans upset after SA sensation Ada Vox, 2 others eliminated from American Idol

SAN ANTONIO - It was a sad ending for San Antonio's Ada Vox last night as she was eliminated from American Idol.

Along with Vox, Michelle Sussett and Dennis Lorenzo were also sent home.

Fans took to social media after the show to voice their opinion about the eliminations, and also about the voting starting at the beginning of the show before performances even took place.

Last night on American Idol it was Disney night, contestants sang songs from Disney movies. Ada Vox sang the Lion King's "Circle of Life."

What do you think? Did America get it right?

the eliminated on american idol were ada vox, a filipino drag queen, michelle sussett, a venezuelan immigrant & dennis lorenzo, an african-american. the one with the least votes in the top 7 was jurnee, a lesbian african-american. when will america stop rejecting diversity??????? — ‎ً (@kalenminaj) April 30, 2018

This is pure talent. @AdaVox was voted off American Idol because we’re living in a Trump society. If she was a little, white, blonde girl, America would love her. Someone give Ada Vox a record deal already!! She’ll sell out arenas!! pic.twitter.com/ZgTn5Xjy4u — Victoria Clemons (@tori__ec) April 30, 2018

So tonight on American Idol the audience kicked out

-A member of the LGBTQ community

-A black person

-A latin person



A see a pattern here... — Miss Vaaaaaanjie (@AlinWitnessland) April 30, 2018

#AmericanIdol producers need to rethink the voting and elimination in one night. Clearly, Dennis was amazing and no one had time to vote after hearing his performance. There better be a twist next week where you bring him back because he got screwed on the lineup tonight! — Steph Jakel (@stephjakel) April 30, 2018

