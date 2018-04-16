2018 Fiesta Schedule of Events

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to celebrate and yell "Viva Fiesta" in the Alamo City once again.

San Antonio celebrates Fiesta every April and KSAT 12 has all the details and information you need to have a safe and fun-filled Fiesta.

Click through the links below to navigate through the Fiesta articles.

Every article has an interactive, detailed timeline highlighting that day's major Fiesta events.

Fiesta events for April 19: Fiesta, Fiesta, fireworks at Hemisfair Park

Fiesta events for April 20: Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans

Fiesta events for April 21: Viva Botanica, Pinatas in the Barrio, El Rey Fido

Fiesta events for April 22: Fiesta Wildflower Ride, Deco Arts Festival

Fiesta events for April 23: Pilgrimage to Alamo, Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Fiesta events for April 24: NIOSA begins, Fiesta Cornyation, Ford Mariachi Festival

Fiesta events for April 25: Fiesta Gartenfest, Taste of the Northside

Fiesta events for April 26: PACfest, Fiesta San Fernando

Fiesta events for April 27: Battle of Flowers Parade, 10th Street River Festival

Fiesta events for April 28: Fiesta Flambeau Parade, Fiesta Fandango Run

Fiesta events for April 29: Fiesta Carnival, Fiesta de Animales

The events listed below can be viewed on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 19 - Fiesta Fiesta 7 p.m.

Monday, April 23 - Texas Cavaliers River Parade 7 p.m.

Monday, April 23 - SA Live After Party for Texas Cavaliers River Parade 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 - Battle of Flowers Band Festival 7 p.m. (This will be livestreamed on KSAT.com)

Friday, April 27 - Battle of Flowers Parade 9:30 a.m.

Friday, April 27 - SA Live After Party for Battle of Flowers Parade 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 - Battle of Flowers Band Festival 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 - SA Live Flambeau Special 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 - Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade 7:30 p.m.

