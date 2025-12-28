Happy Cold Front Day! Prepare for a breezy day

A Wind Advisory is in effect for gusty winds as the front approaches

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WIND ADVISORY: Wind gusts up to 45 mph

RAIN CHANCES: Minimal but still present

COOLER MORNINGS: Near freezing morning temps

FORECAST

Get ready San Antonio, the cold front arrives today!

TONIGHT’S COLD FRONT

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of South-Central Texas, starting tonight at 6 p.m. through noon Monday. North winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph behind the front. Secure loose yard items and be cautious if traveling.

The cold front isn’t only bringing the winds, it’s also bringing a brief chance at some rain! Scattered rain is likely during the front’s arrival late tonight for most of us, with a 20 to 30 percent chance. Near the coastal plains however, the rain could linger a little longer. Don’t be surprised if the roads are damp.

TEMPERATURES

Thanks to the cold front moving through, we will see cooler air will settle over the region. Specifically for the first half of the week. Chilly temperatures will combine with breezy winds to produce wind chills in the mid-20s to upper 30s Monday morning. A light freeze is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

