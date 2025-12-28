Happy Cold Front Day! Prepare for a breezy day Secure yard decorations, winds can gust up to 40 mph A Wind Advisory is in effect for gusty winds as the front approaches (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS WIND ADVISORY: Wind gusts up to 45 mph RAIN CHANCES: Minimal but still present COOLER MORNINGS: Near freezing morning temps FORECAST
Get ready San Antonio, the cold front arrives today!
TONIGHT’S COLD FRONT
A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of South-Central Texas, starting tonight at 6 p.m. through noon Monday. North winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph behind the front. Secure loose yard items and be cautious if traveling.
The cold front isn’t only bringing the winds, it’s also bringing a brief chance at some rain! Scattered rain is likely during the front’s arrival late tonight for most of us, with a 20 to 30 percent chance. Near the coastal plains however, the rain could linger a little longer. Don’t be surprised if the roads are damp.
A small chance of rain is possible tonight (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) TEMPERATURES
Thanks to the cold front moving through, we will see cooler air will settle over the region. Specifically for the first half of the week. Chilly temperatures will combine with breezy winds to produce wind chills in the mid-20s to upper 30s Monday morning. A light freeze is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
