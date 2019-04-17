GMSA @ 9 Medal for a Cause: Alpha Home

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

Wednesday April 17: Alpha Home

Alpha Home has served those in San Antonio suffering from addiction for more than five decades. According to their website, it is the only residential rehab center in the city to serve only women.

Alpha Home has two locations, one in downtown San Antonio and one in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Between the two, there are nearly 50 beds for women seeking long-term treatment with the ultimate goal of sobriety.

Alpha Home also offers outpatient services that are open to both men and women.

According to a spokesperson, the 2019 Fiesta medal goes to support women achieve long-term recovery.

The medal is $10 and can be purchased at the Fiesta Store or at Alpha Home’s offices.

If you, or someone you know, is battling addiction, click here.

