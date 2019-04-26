2019 Battle of Flowers Parade to take place Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The Battle of Flowers Parade, considered the founding event of Fiesta, is kicking off it's 128th run on Friday morning.

The parade attracts more than 550,000 spectators every year and it's the only parade in the country produced entirely by volunteer women.

Battle of Flowers, the second largest day parade in the U.S., commemorates the victory of San Jacinto and celebrates the diversity and heritage of Texas.

Battle of Flowers Parade supports the educational, artistic, social and philanthropic achievements of our community’s youth and holds the distinction of being the first celebration to be held in Alamo Plaza.

Over 45,000 parade seats are sold by charities along the parade route each year.

The parade has entertained San Antonio every year since 1891, except during World Wars I and II.

This year's parade theme is "For the love of Texas."

