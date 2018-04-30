SA woman turns Fiesta medals into jewelry

A local woman is taking her passion for jewelry making and giving people in San Antonio something to do with their Fiesta medals -- a necklace.

Cathy Meyer has made jewelry for 12 years, but the medal necklaces were created four years ago. Her friend and local catering guru, Rosemary Kowalski, collected more than 300 medals that year and had no idea what to do with them.

Kowalski asked her daughter and Meyer for ideas.

Together they thought up an idea for a necklace.

The first necklace Meyer made had 30 medals on it; the second had 20.

Since that day, Meyer says she has created roughly 165 Fiesta medal necklaces.

In 2015, $10 from each necklace order benefited the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She was able to donate $400 to the Man and Woman of the Year campaign.

She's also donated a necklace to a charity auction, which went for $150.

Meyer works out of her home. You can contact her at cmeyer1@satx.rr.com.

