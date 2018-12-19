Forbes releases its 2018 list of America's wealthiest celebrities

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas tops Forbes' 2018 list of America's wealthiest celebrities, the business magazine announced Tuesday.

The magazine said Lucas ranked number one with a net worth of $5.4 billion due to the fortune he made when he sold his Lucasfilm production company in 2012 to Disney for $4.1 billion.

Coming in at number two in the rankings was filmmaker Steven Spielberg $3.7 billion and then media darling Oprah with $2.8 billion.

Forbes said former NBA basketball star Michael Jordan is No. 4 with $1.7 billion, thanks to his sneaker fortune and a 90% stake in the Charlotte Hornets basketball team. His stake with the team is valued at an estimated $800 million.

Rounding out the top five are 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, whose $900 million net worth puts her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, and Jay-Z with $900 million.

Professional magician David Copperfield is number six at $875 million, and Diddy is number seven with $825 million.

Tied at number nine with $800 each are professional golfer Tiger Woods and author James Patterson, whose books have sold more than 300 million copies.

Forbes said America's 10 wealthiest celebrities hold a combined fortune of $18.7 billion, which is more than the GDP of Iceland.

