Former One Direction member Liam Payne dating San Antonio's Maya Henry

After weeks of speculation, pop star and former One Direction member Liam Payne confirmed he is dating San Antonio model Maya Henry, the daughter of prominent personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry.

Fresh off the release of his new single, "Stack It Up," the singer posted a picture with Maya Henry on his Instagram account.

Payne gave a shout out to the model in his caption, thanking her for making him realize "how perfect (his) life really is."

In an interview with Tom Green on the KISS Breakfast show, Payne also confirmed he is dating and "very happy right now."

Maya Henry has had a big 2019, too. The model was featured in the music video for Lil Nas X's hit song "Old Town Road."

