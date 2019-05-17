Entertainment

San Antonio native plays role in star-studded 'Old Town Road' music video

Maya Henry appears in Lil Nas X's new music video

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Photo Credit: Columbia Records

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman has a cameo in the newly released official video for the very popular song "Old Town Road."

Maya Henry, a model and Instagram star who happens to be the daughter of prominent attorney Thomas J. Henry, appears in the video along with a host of celebrities.

The video, which was released Friday, also features appearances by Chris Rock, Diplo, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, Young Kio, Vince Staples and, of course, LIttle Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

If you haven't heard of "Old Town Road," it means you probably don't have kids and/or you've somehow been able to avoid pop culture in general.

The song was released independently by Lil Nas X and after it gained popularity through social media -- namely, the TikTok app -- Nas was signed to Columbia Records. The song charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart before being disqualified for not meeting the criteria for the genre, which sparked a debate on the issue.

A remix of the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was released last month and has since reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch the video:

