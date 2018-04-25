Gimme more of that 24K magic! Britney Spears, Bruno Mars to perform in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Britney Spears and Bruno Mars will be performing at the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 United States Grand Prix in October.

Bruno Mars will take the stage Oct. 20, followed by Britney Spears on Oct. 21.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Spears is a multiplatinum Grammy Award-winner who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, and Mars is a 27-time Grammy Award nominee and has sold more than 180 million singles worldwide.

“We’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars and Britney Spears to this year’s United States Grand Prix stage. The pinnacle of motorsports, two global superstar musicians and all of the festive entertainment that comes with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix defines the weekend as the greatest sports and entertainment celebration of the year. We are proud to host such an incredible weekend for race and music fans alike,” said Bobby Epstein, founder and chairman of Circuit of the Americas.

Three-day race tickets will include access to both concerts and more than 30 other bands.

The Grand Prix performances will take place at the Circuit of the Americas.

