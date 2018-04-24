San Antonio has a Nestle Toll House Cafe

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio now has a "Nestle Toll House Cafe By Chip."

"What's that?" you say. Well, it's pretty much what it sounds like. A cafe that serves freshly-baked cookies, cookie cakes and ice cream? Yes, please.

The press release describes it as a comfortable cafe with free Wi-Fi and charging stations. It has a party room and a kiddie corner for toddlers.

Okay, that all sounds great. But, we're really salivating over the menu. It's all about the sweets- from cookies to ice cream. Yes, they do have a few savory items on the menu including sandwiches and salads, but we're guessing this will mostly be somewhere you go when you've got to satisfy that sweet tooth.

The franchise owner is a military veteran who served more than 36 years as a Registered Nurse and Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Sherry Ramirez said she will honor first responders and military members by providing discounts. She's also hoping to hire some of them who may be looking for a second career.

"My team and I are also excited to get involved with the local community by sponsoring local youth sporting activities and charities. God has blessed me so richly and I want to extend my appreciation by giving back to my neighbors," Ramirez said.

The Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is located in Culebra Commons off Loop 1604 near Culebra. It's the first and only one in San Antonio. There are 35 in Texas, and 150 total.

Check out some of these images from the Instagram page, but try not to drool:



