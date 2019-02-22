Iconic Latin rock band Maná sets San Antonio concert date

SAN ANTONIO - One of the biggest Spanish-singing rock bands across the world is headed to San Antonio for its upcoming tour.

Maná surprised fans Thursday by announcing their return to the road for the "Rayando El Sol Tour" across the United States.

The band will return to the AT&T Center on Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale March 1 at 11 a.m.

“Rayando El Sol” was one of the band’s first great successes and the kick-off to a remarkable career including four Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, 19 Billboard Latin Music Awards and dozens more around the world.

The band formed in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1986 and its members have gone on to be global ambassadors for the Latin rock genre, while selling over 40 million albums.

Visit ATTCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com for ticket information. Maná will also offer VIP packages for each show.

