Iron Maiden to close out 2019 North American tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Iron Maiden will bring its Legacy Of The Beast Tour to the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Sept. 25, 2019, finishing their North American run in the Alamo City after a sold-out European tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, ATTCenter.com and by calling toll free at 1-800-745-3000.

An exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fan club members is available. Click here for more details.

