Rodeo announces 2 more entertainers for 2020 season

SAN ANTONIO - Two more entertainers have been added to the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup.

Cody Johnson will perform Feb. 6 and Brad Paisley will perform Feb. 21.

Tickets are already on sale at sarodeo.com. You can also purchase them on the SA Rodeo App or at Ticketmaster.com.

Five entertainers have been announced in total so far. Their performances will follow the PRCA Rodeo Feb. 6 through Feb. 23.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform on Feb. 7; Chris Young will perform on Feb. 10; and Keith Urban will perform on Feb. 15.

Rodeo officials said more entertainers will be announced soon.

View a slideshow of the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment Lineup:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.