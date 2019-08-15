Country, rock entertainers announced for 2020 Rodeo, tickets on sale now

SAN ANTONIO - Three of the entertainers have been announced for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform on Feb. 7; Chris Young will perform on Feb. 10; and Keith Urban will perform on Feb. 15.

Tickets are already on sale at sarodeo.com. You can also purchase them on the SA Rodeo App or at Ticketmaster.com.

The entertainers perform following the PRCA Rodeo Feb. 6 though Feb. 23. More entertainers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.