These Bexar County businesses were affected by layoffs in 2025

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Layoffs affected numerous companies in Bexar County throughout 2025, with hundreds of people losing their jobs.

In 2025, there were 1,387 layoffs across Bexar County, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

In comparison, there were 1,279 layoffs in Bexar County in 2024, a significant decrease from 2,215 in 2023.

WARN notices, a federal law, require businesses to provide advance notice to employees regarding closures or layoffs.

The first round of layoffs in Bexar County came with a WARN notice issued on Feb. 5, 2025, to the Hill Mission Technology (Administration of the U.S. Courts); 56 jobs were ultimately affected.

These three companies in Bexar County had the most layoffs at one time in 2025, according to WARN data.

Christus Health Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center issued 479 notices on Feb. 24, 2025.

J & J Maintenance issued 279 notices on Oct. 2, 2025.

Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services Inc. (RAICES) issued 159 notices on April 8, 2025.

Christus Health Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center closed in April after an evaluation of the hospital’s operations and evolving community health care needs.

As a result of the closure, hundreds of employees were laid off. According to the San Antonio Report, nearly a quarter of the affected employees were registered nurses.

In July, the Bexar County Hospital District Board of Managers unanimously approved a deal allowing University Health to purchase the hospital, the San Antonio Business Journal reported.

Below is a list of other companies affected by layoffs in 2025, along with the dates WARN notices were given.

120 from Envision Physician Services LLC. on April 2, 2025.

87 from Tech Works LLC on Aug. 20, 2025.

80 from Purehouse Hothouse Foods on Oct. 30, 2025.

61 from RAICES on Feb. 18, 2025.

56 from Hill Mission Technology (Administration Office of the U.S. Courts) on Feb. 5, 2025.

40 from Propio Language Services on Feb. 11, 2025.

18 from Job1 USA (San Antonio) on Oct. 23, 2025.

8 from Management & Training Corporation (Dominguez State Jail) on July 9, 2025.

