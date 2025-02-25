What we know about the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center closure

SAN ANTONIO – CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center is planning to close in April after an evaluation of the hospital’s operations and evolving community health care needs.

We asked CHRISTUS how many workers would be affected by the upcoming closure.

Here’s what we know:

The hospital system reported that 479 associates are currently at the Medical Center campus.

“CHRISTUS will work to help place CHRISTUS associates currently at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center with other area CHRISTUS facilities,” the hospital system stated.

CHRISTUS noted that the nurses are not part of any union.

Patients who have scheduled procedures at the Medical Center campus will be rescheduled at either CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Alamo Heights or Westover Hills. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System currently serves 2.3 million patients in Bexar, Comal, and Hays counties, according to a news release.

“This decision was made with the well-being of our patients in mind,” said Grant Wicklund, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System. “Our patients and associates will always be our priority, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of care to other CHRISTUS facilities.”

There are three other CHRISTUS Santa Rosa hospitals around San Antonio.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills is 13 miles away from the Medical Center location and is opening a new tower in the spring to replace the inpatient beds at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Medical Center, the release stated.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Alamo Heights is nine miles from the Medical Center location and is adding advanced surgical equipment, a critical care unit, and an expanded emergency department.

CHRISTUS Children’s is located in downtown San Antonio.

Over the past five years, CHRISTUS Health has invested $300 million in strategic capital to expand access to care through hospital expansion, the release said.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center will close on April 25. The hospital sent a letter to its employees on Monday stating it will provide severance pay to those who are unable to work at another campus within CHRISTUS.

