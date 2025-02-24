CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center to close in April

SAN ANTONIO – CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center will close in April, according to a news release.

The hospital said the decision came after an evaluation of the hospital’s operations and evolving community health care needs.

“This decision was made with the well-being of our patients in mind,” said Grant Wicklund, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System. “Our patients and associates will always be our priority, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of care to other CHRISTUS facilities.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System currently serves 2.3 million patients in Bexar, Comal and Hays counties, according to the release.

There are three other CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospitals around San Antonio.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills is 13 miles away from the Medical Center location and is opening a new tower in the spring to replace the inpatient beds at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Medical Center, the release stated.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Alamo Heights is nine miles from the Medical Center location and is adding advanced surgical equipment, a critical care unit and an expanded emergency department.

CHRISTUS Children’s is located in downtown San Antonio.

Over the past five years, CHRISTUS Health invested $300 million in strategic capital to expand access to care through hospital expansion.

“We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our Associates and the trust that our patients have placed in us over the years,” Wicklund said. “We remain committed to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and will continue to serve the community through our other facilities and services.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center will close on April 25.

