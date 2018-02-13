Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today:

Faith & Family Night- presented by Chick-fil-A, buy 2 tickets receive a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich or nugget offer

Senior Day – complimentary grounds admission for anyone 65 years or older

Sheep Skillathon- Morris Activity Center- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Barrel Racing- Horse Show Arena – 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pompeyo Family Dog Show- Little Buckaroo Farms- performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Butterfly Encounter- located in the Texas Wildlife Expo- special showings at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7 p.m.

Texas Longhorns 101 – located in the Texas Wildlife Expo- special showings at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., & 6:30 p.m.

K.R Wood Chuck Wagon- located in the Family Fair- try food from the Old West- special showings at noon, 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Agricadabra- located in Little Buckaroo Farms- check out an agriculture based magic show- special showings at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.



LIVE MUSIC

Coors Cold River Saloon:

Small Town Habit- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Bud Light Cantina:

La Nueva Imagen- 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tap Room Performers:

Katy McKenzie – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:

Erica Gonzaba – 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

PRCA Rodeo w/ Casting Crowns – 7 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission- 10:00 a.m.

Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Carnival- 4:00 p.m.

