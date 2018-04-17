Share your 2018 Fiesta fun and photos with KSAT over social media using #ksatfiesta

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta!

Post your pics on Instagram and Twitter using #KSATFiesta and you may see them on air and here on the KSAT website.

We may also use your tweets on air during our LIVE Fiesta coverage. Look for them on the social media ticker at the bottom of the screen during the following live event broadcasts on KSAT 12:

Thursday, April 19 - 7:00pm: Fiesta Fiesta

Monday, April 23 - 7:00pm: Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Friday, April 27 - 10:00am: Battle of Flowers Parade

Saturday, April 28 - 6:30pm: Flambeau Night Parade

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.