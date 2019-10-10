San Antonio's Sea Life Aquarium fills up tanks ahead of opening

SAN ANTONIO - Sea Life Aquarium San Antonio began filling its tanks Thursday.

The ocean tank requires more than 155,000 gallons of water and 18,000 pounds of salt. It will take about three days to fill it.

The honorary "first pour" was conducted by members of the attractions' Junior Rangers program, San Antonio Fire Department and Sparky the Firedog.

Sea Life Aquarium San Antonio will feature more than 250 species from Texas rivers and coastal waters, including sharks, seahorses, jellyfish and rays.

The attraction is located on East Commerce Street in the Shops at Rivercenter and is scheduled to open to the public in February.

