BCSO fires detention deputy following arrest at west Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced the termination of one of its detention deputies after she was arrested Wednesday at a west Bexar County home.

According to a BCSO news release, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a disturbance call after multiple 911 calls were placed at a home in the 3700 block of Amber Leaf. Amber Leaf is located in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 1604.

The sheriff’s office said Shanaye Marie Edwards, a 37-year-old resident at the home, “intentionally obstructed” the deputies’ investigation.

Deputies discovered “evidence” that indicated “a disturbance had occurred,” according to BCSO. At this time, it is unclear what that evidence entails. As a result, BCSO said Edwards was taken into custody.

According to jail records, Edwards was officially booked Thursday morning into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an interfering with public duties charge. Interfering with public duties is considered a misdemeanor charge.

“Unfortunately for her, this now-former employee found out the hard way that holding a position of authority doesn’t shield you from accountability,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news release. “If you break the law, you will be held accountable through arrest and termination.”

Edwards was first hired by BCSO in October 2025. In accordance with BCSO policy, the sheriff’s office said the arrest remains under criminal and administrative review.

A Bexar County judge set Edwards’ bond at $5,000, court records show.

