Over 600 grams of fentanyl, flourofentanyl among drugs seized from suspected gang member, GCSO says

Daniel Mendoza Jr. was indicted on two charges on Wednesday

KSAT Digital Staff

Daniel Mendoza Jr. (GCSO)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A suspected gang member on parole was arrested and charged with the possession of various drugs with the intent to sell, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Daniel Mendoza Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday after a long-term investigation into drug trafficking, GCSO said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mendoza is a member of the Tango Orejon gang.

Authorities seized drugs that included more than 600 grams of fentanyl and fluorofentanyl, 62 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of alphazolam and THC cartridges.

Mendoza also had a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, the sheriff’s office said.

He was indicted on federal charges that include possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute flurofentanyl, deputies said.

Additional charges against Mendoza may be filed, according to GCSO.

