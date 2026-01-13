San Marcos man arrested in connection with child abuse investigation, Guadalupe County deputies say Larry Vela III was taken into custody on three charges, according to the sheriff’s office Larry Vela III booking photo. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the alleged abuse of his 12-year-old child.
Larry Vela III, 34, of San Marcos, was taken into custody for injury to a child, continuous violence against the family and assault - impeding breath or circulation, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said its deputies responded to a call for a physical disturbance last Saturday on Archers Way, which is located near State Highway 123.
Deputies later determined that Vela allegedly hit the child’s face multiple times, causing visible injuries.
He’s also accused of strangling the child to the point where they struggled to breathe, the post stated.
Deputies said to contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information on incidents involving Vela.
