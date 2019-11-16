Spree Thoughts: ‘Careless Whiskers,’ a look at Steve Spriester’s beard journey

SAN ANTONIO – After a long hiatus, KSAT anchor Steve Spriester is back with a new edition of Spree Thoughts, and this time, he's got his game face – or game whiskers – on for a good cause.

Steve and his KSAT beard bros are growing out their beards for No Shave November to promote male health and fight cancer. But growing a beard can get hairy and itchy, so Steve enlisted in the help of a beard mentor with Wham! singer George Michael – who Steve agrees has a nice beard that was well-groomed – in mind in this edition of Spree Thoughts: “Careless Whiskers,” which gives you a look at Steve’s beard journey.

READ: KSAT men grow facial hair for good cause in November