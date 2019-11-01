KSAT men grow facial hair for good cause in November

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12's male anchors and reporters stay clean-shaven, unless it's the weekend or they're on vacation, but you may be seeing some of them with a new look this month.

During November, some of us at KSAT will be putting our razors down and growing out our facial hair for cancer awareness. We are joining forces with No-Shave November and Movember to raise funds to support cancer prevention, research and education.

What's the difference between No-Shave November and Movember?

No-Shave November is all beard. It's a web-based, nonprofit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. (All types of cancer and not just men)

Movember is mustache only. It focuses on the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Here are the explanations from some of the KSAT No-Shave participants about why they decided to join the cause:

Dillon Collier: I am participating in No-Shave November and using my platform as a television reporter to help educate people about cancer prevention. As a reporter who typically must be clean shaven, I think having a bright red beard on television will draw even more attention to prevention. I am participating to honor my late grandfather Horace, and my late grandmother Janice, both of whom died of cancer.

Steve Spriester: I hate cancer! It has damaged and ruined the lives of people I love. My uncle, who is a father figure to me, is battling colon cancer. Brain cancer took the man who brought me to San Antonio, Breast Cancer nearly took one of my co-anchors, Lung Cancer ravaged one of my wife’s favorite Aunts. This is about more than some facial hair. To me, this is a small gesture to show those I love that I care about why they’ve gone and are going through, and to show the millions of others and their loved ones battling cancer, that they are not alone. I ask you to donate and join me in a fight against something that may not have a cure, but can’t crush our hope.

Marcus Trujillo: Why am I participating?....My mother is a Breast Cancer Survivor and my Wife is a Thyroid Cancer Survivor. So I this is an opportunity to raise awareness for all forms of cancer and help raise money for research.

If you want to support the cause and join our fundraising efforts, you can donate through this link: Team KSAT

Here is a list of KSAT anchors and reporters who will be participating in No-Shave November in 2019:

Mark Austin

Garrett Brnger

Deven Clarke

Dillon Collier

Tim Gerber

Justin Horne

RJ Marquez

Max Massey

Mike Osterhage

Larry Ramirez

David Sears

Nicholas Soliz

Steve Spriester

Marcus Trujillo

