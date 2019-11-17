‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ is in Florida and it looks like it’s time for a road trip

It’s almost time for a road trip across Florida because the “world’s largest Christmas light maze” is coming to St. Petersburg in November.

This might be the ultimate way to get you into the holiday spirit.

Before Enchant Christmas opens its Nov. 22 - Dec. 29 run at Tropicana Field, let's look at what you can experience.

The Maze

The highlight of this event is "The Great Search," deemed the world's largest Christmas light maze adventure, featuring larger-than-life light sculptures as snow falls all around you. You'll get to meet the lovable but mischievous elf named Eddie and his sidekick Sparky in the tale of the disappearance of Santa's reindeer before Christmas Eve, according to its website.

You won't be able to miss the center of the maze, which features an 80-foot lighted pine tree.

(Credit: Enchant Christmas)

Ice Skating Trail

Skate your way around enchanting twists and turns along the lighted ice skating trail. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair.

(Credit: Enchant Christmas)

Santa's Landing

Your visit wouldn't be complete without a visit with Santa. To get to the man in red you'll wander past trees, tree tops and pillow-like clouds before breaking through the magical atmosphere to reach Santa, who is eagerly awaiting your arrival.

Christmas Market

More than 40 local artisans and international favorites will feature gifts for those special people in your life.

Nook and Cranny

Explore your creative side by making a gift for the person who has everything. This activity pops up nightly with craft workshops where you can make ornaments, home décor and more.

(Credit: Enchant Christmas)

Kid Zone

The younger guests in attendance can visit the kid zone to play with toys, take part in activities, color and more.

Live Entertainment

Take in the sounds of the season with nightly live performances. There are carolers roaming in the maze along with busking-style musicians throughout the venue.

Food

The savory and sweet scents will pull you into the Christmas Market where you can try seasonal food and drinks.

“Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience,” Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas founder, said in a press release. “The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about.”

Tropicana Field, a domed stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, is approximately two hours away from Orlando.

Tickets start at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for children. There are discounts for military, emergency services and students.

For two nights during the event, dogs will be allowed to join their humans for "Paws ‘n' Claus." Your four-legged friend can sniff its way through the maze before getting its photo with Santa on Dec. 1 or 16. Tickets must be purchased in advance for dogs.

Click here to buy tickets.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Orlando, WKMG.