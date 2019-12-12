Fruity candy lovers can now buy Jolly Rancher cereal
The thought of pouring milk over Jolly Ranchers may not be the most drool-worthy meal, but hey, if that’s your thing then you’re in luck.
General Mills just released its cereal of the season: Jolly Rancher flavor.
Walmart stores are now selling the cereal, which includes grape, cherry, apple, watermelon and blue raspberry-flavored pieces.
“This cereal is a crunchy, fruity treat,” spokesperson Sharon Weber said.
A family-sized box of Jolly Rancher cereal is regularly priced at $3.64.
