Fruity candy lovers can now buy Jolly Rancher cereal

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The thought of pouring milk over Jolly Ranchers may not be the most drool-worthy meal, but hey, if that’s your thing then you’re in luck.

General Mills just released its cereal of the season: Jolly Rancher flavor.

Walmart stores are now selling the cereal, which includes grape, cherry, apple, watermelon and blue raspberry-flavored pieces.

“This cereal is a crunchy, fruity treat,” spokesperson Sharon Weber said.

A family-sized box of Jolly Rancher cereal is regularly priced at $3.64.

