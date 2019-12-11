55ºF

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 on Thursday

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

You can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for $1 Thursday with the purchase of any other dozen at regular price.

It's the "Day of the Dozens" promotion that falls on December 12 each year.

There is a limit of two $1 boxes per customer.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme unveiled its holiday-inspired doughnuts which are available through Dec. 24.

Click here for a list of participating locations.

