Accomplished pie baker? Learn more about KSAT 12’s Garrett Brnger on his birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Garrett Brnger turns 31 on January 8 and to celebrate we’re sharing some interesting details about one of KSAT 12′s awesome reporters. (In case you’re wondering, Brnger is pronounced burn-jur.)

We asked Garrett some questions and his answers might surprise you. From baking pies to Gaelic Football, here’s a little bit about one of our favorite on-air talents:

When did you start at KSAT?

May 2015

What was the first story you covered for KSAT?

I’m not sure. I think it was something to do with changes at the emergency dispatch center.

What is one of your favorite stories you have covered/worked on since you started at KSAT?

When I went to Dilley with Luis Cienfuegos to see what they thought of Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly!” ad campaign. Since it was obviously a goof-around story, we got to use silly music in the background, stab a case of beer with a sword, and refer to the local jail as “The Pit of Misery.” I think I even got to put the beer on an expense report…

What’s your most embarrassing on-air moment?

When I was anchoring at a former station, my microphone once caught me singing part of Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin You” right as we came back from a commercial break. La la la la la!

Do you have any special/hidden talents?

I’m a halfway decent pie baker, which is a skill I honed back home. I used to hand out my pie at my favorite bar, which got me free beer. That was a more-than-fair trade by me.

What do you do for fun?

I spend most of my free time either playing with my Irish sports club (see below) or hanging out with the friends I met through the club. I also love walking my dog, Murphy, who is the best boy in the world! Whatever the activity, you can usually bet I’m singing as I do it.

Do you play any sports?

I love to play Gaelic Football and Hurling, two Irish sports I got into by chance, with the San Antonio Gaelic Athletic Club: I was looking for an ultimate frisbee game at Olmos Basin Park when I first got to San Antonio, but I had the time wrong. Rather than wait for the frisbee guys, I decided to practice a funky new sport with a team on the next field over instead. Now I’m a board member with the SAGAC and spend most of my time with my team. Go figure.

For those who don’t know, Gaelic Football is played on what essentially looks like a soccer pitch with uprights over the goals. You can move the ball with your hands and feet and hit other players shoulder-to-shoulder. It takes the best aspects of every sport I’ve ever played and rolls them into one!

Hurling is played on the same style of pitch, but you use wooden sticks (hurleys) to hit a much smaller ball and, occasionally and “accidentally,” each other. The best description I’ve heard of the game is “hockey mixed with murder.” Two thumbs up!

If you could have a superpower, what superpower would you choose?

Definitely flying. I’d save so much money on travel and truck payments.

What’s your favorite meal?

Medium-rare ribeye steak with sweet potato on the side, which I’ll hopefully get for my birthday dinner.

Do you cut you sandwiches in halves or triangles?

Triangles. I’m no square, man!

What kind of music do you listen to?

I have been listening to a lot of The Saw Doctors recently, and I can’t keep myself from singing Lizzo songs when they come on. Some of the other mainstays on my Spotify are Warren Zevon, Rammstein, The Pogues, Frank Turner, and various Americana bands.

Are you musically inclined? (Can you play any instruments/sing?)

I love to sing, but my friends and family have indicated that my actual ability is up for interpretation. However, I sing bass with the Beethoven Maennerchor, and they haven’t kicked me out yet.

