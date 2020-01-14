Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7035 Pickwell Drive (Highland Hills)

Listed at $801/month, this 517-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7035 Pickwell Drive.

In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

11300 Expo Blvd. (Vance Jackson)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 11300 Expo Blvd. It's also listed for $801/month for its 667 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1300 Patricia Drive

Here's a 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1300 Patricia Drive that's going for $804/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4634 N. Loop 1604 West

Finally, check out this 601-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4634 N. Loop 1604 W. It's also listed for $804/month.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

