The 5 best spots to score coffee in San Antonio

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

The San Antonio area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at food and beverage shops in January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing plan. Total affected businesses at San Antonio-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 7% in January over the month before.

1. Revolucion Coffee + Juice

First on the list is Revolucion Coffee + Juice. Located at 7959 Broadway, Suite 500, the spot to score coffee and tea and juices and smoothies is the highest-rated coffee spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

2. La Panadería

Next up is downtown's La Panadería, situated at 301 E. Houston St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,035 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, serving coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Theory Coffee Company

Oak Park's Theory Coffee Company, located at 2347 Nacogdoches Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, which offers coffee and tea and more, five stars out of 161 reviews.

4. Commonwealth Coffehouse and Bakery

Over in Mahncke Park, check out Commonwealth Coffehouse and Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 118 Davis Court.

5. Duck Donuts

And then there's a location of the chain Duck Donuts, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 410 reviews. Stop by 11703 Huebner Road, Suite 113, to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts and coffee and tea, next time you're in the mood.

